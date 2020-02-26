Maria Sharapova Retirement: As Russian Star Bids Adieu to Tennis, Take a Look at Her Top 3 Performances

Maria Sharapova (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Five-time Grand Slam champion and the third-youngest women ever to win the Wimbledon, Maria Sharapova announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 32. Sharapova, who burst to the scene after beating crowd favourite and then defending champion Serena Williams at the 2004 Wimbledon, bids adieu to an 18-year-old illustrious career with an emotional column in the voyage and Vanity Fair Magazine. “Tennis—I’m saying goodbye,” wrote Sharapova going public with her decision to retire. “In giving my life to tennis, tennis gave me a life. I’ll miss it every day,” added the Russian, who led her nation to the 2008 Fed Cup title and also won a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics. Take a look at top 3 matches of Maria Sharapova. Maria Sharapova Announces Tennis Retirement at 32.

Sharapova, only behind Martina Hingis and Lottie Dod in the list of youngest ever to win a Wimbledon title, was 17 when she startled everyone and lifted the crown at the All England Club in 2004. She won two more in her first four years before a shoulder injury derailed her promising Tennis career, which looked certain for greatness. She wasn’t winning majors after 2008 and before 2012 but in those four years, she had already become one of the most recognisable faces in the Tennis circuit and was one of the most popular athletes of her time.

Maria Sharapova vs Seren Williams, Wimbledon Final 2004

Champion in 2002 & 2003 and winner of five Grand Slam titles in the last eight, Serena Williams was starring in becoming only the second tennis player after Steffi Graf to win three consecutive Wimbledon trophies. She met a young Sharapova in the 2004 final at the All England Club looking at history. Sharapova had already beaten Lindsay Davenport. History was achieved and yet it wasn’t hers. Sharapova beat Serena 6-1, 6-4 in 73 minutes to become the third-youngest female to lift the glorious Wimbledon title.

Serena Williams vs Maria Sharapova, WTA Final 2004

For the second time in a final in the same year, Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova were meeting each other. Once prospering another still a revelation. This match at the WTA in Serena’s home ground was the last time Sharapova won against the 23-time Grand Slam winner. Serena Williams won the first set and looked towards avenging the Wimbledon final defeat but Sharapova bounced back in the next set and took the decider despite trailing 0-4 at the one stage.

Maria Sharapova vs Lindsay Davenport, Pan Pacific Final 2005

Sharapova had just become World No 1 in women’s category having overtaken Lindsay and was facing the American in Tokyo days later. Sharapova started better and quickly won the first set but Davenport rallied back to take the game to the decider. But he Russian eventually sealed the match in a nerve-wracking final set. Sharapova won 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (5), her first of seven wins over former world No 1s.