Novak Djokovic's participation in Australian Open 2022 is under jeopardy just after immigration minister Alex Hawke said that the Serbian needs to be fully vaccinated to enter in Australia. The Serbian already has vehemently refused to not reveal his status of vaccination. "I will not reveal my status whether I have been vaccinated or not, it is a private matter and an inappropriate inquiry," said the tennis ace during an interview. Alex Hawke had revealed that anyone who enters Australia needs to be doubly vaccinated. The decision was taken amid COVID-19 pandemic. Novak Djokovic Might Not Participate in Australian Open 2022, Serbian Ace Refuses to Reveal Vaccine Status.

"That's a universal application, not just to tennis players. I mean that every visitor to Australia will need to be double vaccinated," said Hawke. The immigration officer further said that he doesn't have to message Novak separately to inform that he needs to be fully vaccinated to enter Australia. Greg Hunt, Australia's health minister during a press conference that these laws were made to protect the citizens of Australia. It doesn't matter whether you are number one in the world or you are anything else," he told a media conference.

Australia had shut its international border for 18 months to non-citizens and non-permanent residents. However, there were a few high-profile exceptions made. Authorities in Victoria state had already said that there will be no concession given to unvaccinated athletes even if they have their visas secured to enter Australia. It would be interesting to see how things pan out for the Serbian tennis ace.

