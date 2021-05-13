Seldom are the occasions that Rafael Nadal gets annoyed. But this time at the ATP Rome Open the Spanish ace is quite annoyed with the organisers when he had a look at his order of play. Rafael Nadal played against Jannik Sinner 7-5, 6-4 at the Centre Court in the second round on Wednesday. The match got over at around 21:20 om local time. He then headed for a press conference and Rafa already knew that he couldn't spend too much time with the journalists. Reason? Spaniard already knew that he had to play another game on Thursday at around 13.00 local time. Serena Williams & Rafael Nadal Unsure of Their Participation in Tokyo Olympics 2021 Owing to COVID-19 Pandemic.

This, however, did not go down well with Rafa. The Spaniard said, "Tomorrow, I have to be at Foro Italico already at 11:30 and wait for my match if something unexpected happens. The schedule doesn't hurt me, but I think it's not o.k." He further pointed out that the order of play comes from the tournament director or ATP and they made a wrong decision.

During the game, Rafael Nadal did not fire any aces as opposed to his opponent who had one ace in his kitty. Janik Sinner committed a couple of double faults and the Spanish ace fired one. Rafael Nadal won 13 games whereas, Sinner won nine. During the match, Rafa won 75 points whereas the Italian tennis ace collected 65 points. After the game, the Italian tennis ace said that it was very difficult to accept a defeat against Nadal.

