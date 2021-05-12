Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams are unsure of their participation in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2021. This is been due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The mega event was supposed to happen in 2020 but the officials had to cancel the Olympics due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cut to the present, when the two tennis stalwarts Nadal and Williams are participating in the Rome Masters 2021, they are still unsure about their participation in the mega event. Needless to say that the fans are quite disappointed with their status. Naomi Osaka 'Not Really Sure' if It is Appropriate to Stage Tokyo Olympics.

When asked Rafael Nadal about his participation in the Tokyo Olympics 2021 he said that he doesn't know as yet. The Swiss tennis ace explained that in a normal world, he wouldn't have missed the Olympics. " Everybody knows how important has been for me always play Olympics. Under these circumstances, I don’t know." Similarly even Serena Williams explained that she has not yet given a thought about her participation in the Tokyo Olympics. The USA tennis ace opined that she is taking one day at a time and is yet to figure out her moves.

Williams also said that she does not want to be separated from her daughter and she is unsure if children will be allowed to come along owing to the COVID-19 scene. " I haven’t spent 24 hours without her, so that kind of answers the question itself. I would not be able to go function without my 3-year-old around," said Williams. Prior to this, even Naomi Osaka had expressed her views about the Olympics being staged at such times.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2021 10:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).