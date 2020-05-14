Rafael Nadal Makes his Pick Between Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi, Settles the Debate With a Great Reply

Rafael Nadal Makes his Pick Between Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty)

Rafael Nadal is an ardent fan of football and very often o we see him in the stands when he is not playing tennis. In fact, last year when Lionel Messi was on a month’s break, the Spaniard was seen hanging out with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner and prior to that, he was also seen cheering for Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu. He is absolutely in love with Real Madrid. Now during an interview, he was asked to pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. His wonderful answer has put the debate to a complete rest. Rafael Nadal ‘Very Pessimistic’ About Full Resumption of Tennis Circuit Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Spaniard responded by saying, “Messi is better than Cristiano for Barca and Cristiano is better than Messi for Real Madrid.” Now, this response is surely a heartwarming one. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have always been compared not only by the fans but also by the experts of the game. They pull out stats and numbers but none of them could come to a conclusion about who among the two is better. Even the two footballers have admitted that they have been compared constantly which isn't a big deal as they have been sharing a stage together for years now,

Talking about Rafael Nadal, he has been confined into the four walls of his house due to the lockdown being implemented all over Spain. However, Barcelona and Juventus have come back to practice after the government gave a green signal for the matches to be conducted behind the closed doors. The world has come to a grinding halt due to the menace of the coronavirus and sporting events across the world have been greatly affected.