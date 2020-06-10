Roger Federer To Stay Out Of Action Until 2021 Due to Knee Surgery, Fans Pray for His Speedy Recovery

Roger Federer (Photo Credits: AFP)

Roger Federer today announced that he would be missing the rest of the season of 2020 due to a knee surgery which would happen in a matter of a few months. Which means we will not see him in action for the major events like the US Open 2020, Wimbledon 2020, Australian Open 2020 and so on. Needless to say that the fans are quite sad about the same. Despite the fact that they are sad, the wished the Swiss ace a speedy recovery and hoped to see him soon in action as Federer would make a comeback on the court only in 2021. Roger Federer Has No Plans to Retire Says 'I Can Still Win Grand Slams'.

Roger Federer had suffered from a similar problem in 2017 and the in the post he said that he will miss his fans as well. His initial plan was to return during the Wimbledon 2020. In the post, the 20-time Grand Slam champion mentioned that he would need a quick arthroscopy on his right knee. First, let's have a look at the post and then the tweets.

Tweets by fans:

The last time we saw Federer in action was during the Australian Open 2020. Coming back to his injury, just like his fans the entire team of LatestLY.com prays for his speedy recovery and may we soon see the Swiss ace in action again.