Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza celebrates her 34th birthday today (November 15, 2020). The ground-breaking athlete helped put women's tennis on the map in India and is the only female player from the country to win a Grand Slam title in any format. The Hyderabad-born tennis star is one of the most successful Indian female tennis players. So as Sania Mirza turns a year older, we take a look at some of her biggest achievements.

Sania Mirza turned professional in 2003 and since has established herself as one of the greatest tennis players the country has ever produced. The tennis star has won a total of six Grand Slams in her career, which includes three wins in women's doubles competition and three in mixed doubles. She has also won a total of 14 medals (including six gold) at three major multi-sports events, namely the Asian Games, the Commonwealth Games, and the Afro-Asian Games.

Biggest Achievements of Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza has won three Grand Slam titles in women’s doubles (US Open, Wimbledon and Australian Open)

Sania Mirza has won three Grand Slam titles in mixed doubles (Australian Open, French Open and US Open)

Sania Mirza became the first Indian history to reach the No.1 spot in WTA Doubles Rankings

Sania Mirza reached the semi-finals in mixed doubles at the 2016 Rio Olympics partnering Rohan Bopanna

She has won 14 medals (including six gold) at the Asian Games, the Commonwealth Games, and the Afro-Asian Games

Sania Mirza helped India reach the playoff stage of Fed Cup in 2020, for the first time in the nation’s history

She was conferred with the Arjuna Award in 2004, Padma Shri in 2006, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna in 2015 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016.

Sania Mirza is not only one of the most successful Indian athletes of all-time but the tennis star is also a role model for many. Mirza was named one of the ‘50 Heroes of Asia’ by Time in October 2005. In 2016, she was named in Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

