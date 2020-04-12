Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik 10th Wedding Anniversary: Tennis Star Posts Expectation vs Reality Pics to Celebrate the Special Day

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik (Photo Credits: @MirzaSania/Twitter)

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik on this day (April 12), ten years back in 2012, married each other in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony. Meanwhile, to celebrate a decade of togetherness, Mirza took to social media site Twitter. The tennis player posted two pictures and termed them as expectation vs reality. "Happy Anniversary @realshoaibmalik A decade of being married looks like this!! Expectation vs reality. Swipe right for reality," wrote Mirza.

In 2018, that is six years after the marriage, the duo was blessed with a boy, named Izhaan Mirza-Malik. The duo continues to play their respective sport. Mirza earlier this year made a comeback after giving birth to Izhaan. She won the Hobart International doubles title. However, at the Australian Open 2020, the Indian tennis sensation was forced to retire from her women's doubles match following a calf injury.

Here's Sania Mirza's Post

Happy Anniversary @realshoaibmalik 😌🤗 A decade of being married looks like this!! Expectation vs reality 😅😂 Swipe right for reality ➡️ pic.twitter.com/z7i1G5yrMH — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 12, 2020

Malik, on the other hand, retired from ODIs (One-Day Internationals) after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He, however, continues to represent Pakistan in T20I format and plays the T20 cricket in various leagues around the world. The right-handed batsman had retired from Tests in 2015.