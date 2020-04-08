Next Roger Federer? Sania Mirza Shares Adorable Picture of Son Izhaan Holding Racket; Twitterati Wonder if He Too Will Become a Tennis Player

Izhaan Mirza Malik (Photo Credits: Twitter/@MirzaSania)

Sporting events around the world have come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, which had forced most countries to go under lockdown and have also suspended major events. But Sania Mirza’s son is seemingly having a great time. On Wednesday, Mirza shared an adorable picture of son Izhaan Mirza Malik with a Tennis racquet in his hand and fans were not surprised. The next Roger Federer of tennis world? Some fans questioned while others quipped to congratulate tennis for urging her son to take up tennis racquet instead of a cricket bat. Sania Mirza Teaches Son Izhaan How to Use Hand Sanitizer As Coronavirus Fears Grow (Watch Video).

“I am pretty sure he’s thinking what the fuss is all about?” Mirza captioned the picture in which her son Izhaan can be seen holding a racquet in hand while standing in a tennis court. The picture is adorable and Izhaan’s cute face won the fans all over. Netizens soon started reacting to the picture and came up with some brilliant responses, including the bold prediction that was the next Roger Federer. Sania Mirza Shares Heartwarming Picture With Son Izhaan After Securing Fed Cup World Play-Offs Qualification.

Izhaan Mirza Malik

I am pretty sure he’s thinking what the fuss is all about ? 😂😏👶🏽🍼 #IzhaanMirzaMalik 🎾 pic.twitter.com/3VSyYLmyj4 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 8, 2020

Next Roger Federer?

Next federer — Lubhit jaiswal (@ILubhit) April 8, 2020

Okay. Why is Everyone Free?

He must be thinking ye sab log meri tarah free kaise ho gaye koi kam pe nahi jata 😂😂 — ιѕнωαя ѕнαямα (@ishwarsha27) April 8, 2020

Good Going Izhaan

Good to see Racquet in his hand instead of Bat. Good going Izhaan. — M K Yadav (@m_kumarind) April 8, 2020

Follow His Mother's FootSteps?

Next sania mirza — Tanveer Alam (@Tanveer77491414) April 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Mirza returned to the court after a two-year break due to pregnancy and the birth of her child Izhaan. She even won the women’s doubles title at the Hobart International tennis tournament but had to retire from the opening round of the Australian Open after hurting her calf.

A Future Tennis Star?

Our wud b tennis star⭐ — Azra Saba (@azra_saba) April 8, 2020

Federesque Drop Shot...

Looks like he just nailed a drop shot & is watching you run... 😂 — مرزا 👿 (@88amirza) April 8, 2020

Izhaan, who recently turned a year-old has accompanied his mother to the tennis tournaments and even made few appearances on the court alongside Sania and it seems that he too wants to follow his mother and become a tennis player.