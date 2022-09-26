American tennis player Serena Williams is regarded as one of the greatest players ever to step foot on the field. She has 23 Grand Slams singles titles, more than any other man or woman in the Open era, and has ranked No. 1 in women’s singles for 319 weeks, including a joint record of 186 consecutive weeks. Serena dominated the game for almost about two decades, winning several titles and setting numerous records, but this came to an end in September 2022, as she played her last match at the US Open. Serena Williams Retires: A Look at American Tennis Legend's Major Achievements in her 26-Year Professional Career Following 2022 US Open Exit.

Born in Michigan, USA, on September 26, 1981, the tennis legend was the most dominating woman to play the sport and has set many records in her career, quite a few seem to be unbreakable. Coached by her father and playing alongside her sister in the doubles events the game had a very own feeling for her. The sisters have won a total of 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together in their careers.

The tennis legend will be celebrating her 41st birthday on September 26, 2022, so let’s take a look at some of the interesting facts about her

Serena ranks fifth in the overall career title tally with a total of 73 titles.

She is a four-time Olympic gold medal winner.

Serena has won the most Grand Slams in the open era, a total of 23 titles

She has won the Australian Open seven times, more than any other woman in history

Williams also has the won most US Open titles, six in total

She has also won the French Open three times and Wimbledon on seven occasions

Serena has won the WTA Championship five times, equalling Steffi Graf's tally and behind Martina Navratilova who has won the Championship eight times

In 2012 Serena became the second player to win the Golden Slam after Steffi Graf

Serena won her 23rd Grand Slam in 2017, sealing the Australian Open while being eight weeks pregnant

In 2016 she was the world highest paid women athlete on the Forbes list and in 2017, she was the only woman on the Forbes list of 100 highest-paid athletes

Serena has won the doubles Grand Slam 14 times together with her sister. Australian Open- four times, French Open- two times, Wimbledon- six times, and US Open- two times.

The Tennis icon announced her retirement earlier this year at US Open 2022 but has left the door open for a return. In a recent interview with Bradley Cooper. "I feel like if I want to come back, I definitely can still come back," she said.

