Livestockchart one of the top leading online trading platforms is now the official partner of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF). This is a 4 years partnership agreement that was held in Riva on 20th may 2021, and will run through to 2024.

With this agreement, officially, the broker specializing in Forex trading, Livestocks, precious metals, Cryptocurrency, and shares are to become the soccer club’s Official Trading Partner for the next four years. This would serve as a boost to the Turkish Football Federation’s global market strategy to reach more audiences, and also serve as part of the amalgamation to the planned international expansion that ensures the club is profitable on and off the pitch.

The event took place at the conference center in Riva, Turkey. In attendance were some notable figures such as the president of the Turkey football federation as well as Board of Directors Member responsible for Commercial Area, in the representation of the Turkey Football Federation, and by CMO on behalf of LSC. At the event, the LSC representative was presented with the Turkey National Team home shirt.

These agreements will be part of a broad strategic step to take on different programs together that will ultimately ensure that customers get the best online trading experience as well as offline experience from anywhere in the world. The planned programs include creating branded products, and content that will appeal to the audience of both parties. It will also ensure consistent engagement from fans by consciously putting in their minds the benefits of using one of the best online trading platforms. The contents with the name Livestockchart will be displayed on the LED at the football stadium on game days among a host of other strategies.

“We are pleased to announce this new partnership with LSC, a leading brand in the Forex sector. It is an agreement that will help us to continue growing and advancing with such a unique project as the Turkey Football Federation (TFF) and to amalgamate our expansion strategy on a global level, to continue setting standards not only for our style of play, which is so recognized around the world but also in the fields of partnerships and sports marketing.”

“Partnership with Turkey Football Federation (TFF) is an exciting new chapter in LSC’s history. Our mutual goals meet at the point of ambition: just as Turkey Football Federation (TFF) strives for being the #1 name in country football and Europe, LSC aims to win global leadership and become synonymous with success in online investing.

