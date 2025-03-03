IND vs AUS Head-to-Head Record in ODIs: Two of the finest sides in international cricket, the India national cricket team and the Australia national cricket team are about to face off again in another knock-out phase match of a vital ICC-officiated tournament. The Men in Blue will be clashing with the Aussies next in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final. India vs Australia ICC CT 2025 will be held at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai from 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The last time the two cricketing heavyweights clashed in the 50-over format was the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup final, which India lost. India vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About IND vs AUS CT Cricket Match in Dubai.

India cricket team have a golden chance here to take the perfect revenge and knock off the Australia cricket team, who were the only obstruction they couldn't beat to win the World Cup. However, this wasn't the only instance when the two sides faced each other in ICC event knock-outs and kicked their rivals out. The 2015 ODI World Cup semi-final, the 2003 ODI World Cup final won by Australia, or the 2011 ODI World Cup quarter-final won by India, the list goes on. The sides have also enjoyed a stiff rivalry in the bilaterals. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia Cricket Match in Dubai.

IND vs AUS Head-to-Head Record in ODIs

Matches India Australia Tied No-Result 151 57 84 0 10

As per the IND vs AUS ODI Head-to-Head Record, India and Australia have met in a huge number of games. There were 151 ODI games scheduled between India and Australia prior to the IND vs AUS ICC CT 2025. Of those 151 games, India have a total of 57 fixtures, while Australia having the upper hand with 84 wins. The Aussies have had a consistent cricket team over the years, leading to more wins. India have only grown better in a little over a decade's time. IND vs AUS Funny Memes Go Viral As India Set Up Showdown Against Australia in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals.

Talking about the ICC tournaments in particular, India and Australia have an almost fair share of the results. In ICC events, India have 16 wins and Australia have 18 wins. Of which, in ODI World Cups and Champions Trophy games (the ODI games), India have seven wins while Australia have ten wins. Particularly in the Champions Trophy games, India have two wins while Australia have one.

