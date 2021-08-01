A couple of Georgian judo athletes Vazha Margvelashvili and Lasha Shavdatuashvili have been expelled from the Tokyo Olympics 2020 for breaking COVID-19 protocols. Vazha and Lasha obviously left the Olympics Village for a sightseeing trip and meeting one of their good acquaintances. There has been a constant rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Tokyo and the players were not allowed to leave the Olympics village without permission as a part of protocols. In fact only last week, Tokyo recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases. 2020 Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 9.

According to reports, the athletes thought that they could step out since nobody stopped them at the gate. "No one stopped them at the exit, so they thought that they could go outside,” the official said. “They wanted just to have a bit of open air, to relax after a tough day of competition, after a tough lockdown period," the official further added. According to a local news channel, the two athletes were spotted visiting Tokyo Tower on Tuesday night with Georgian team uniforms.

Their events got over a few days ago so it's unclear if they will face any consequences for their actions. The two have already left for their country. This is the first time that the athletes have been punished so severely for not abiding by the rules of COVID -19. Vazha Margvelashvili and Lasha Shavdatuashvili had clinched a silver medal each earlier this week. Margvelashvili has won in the 66 kg division last Sunday and Shavdatuashvili at 73 kg earlier on Monday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2021 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).