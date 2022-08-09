The Commonwealth Games is a quadrennial international multi-sport event played between the athletes of the Commonwealth of nations, and the vast majority of members are the former territories of the British Empire. The first Commonwealth Games was held in 1930, in Hamilton, Canada, and has taken place every four years since, with the exception of 1942 and 1946 due to World War II. The recent edition of the Commonwealth Games were held in Birmingham, England. Meanwhile, the 23rd edition, which is the next CWG, will be held in Victoria, Australia in 2026. Team India at Commonwealth Games 2022 Recap: A Look at Medal Winners and Performances of Indian Athletes At Birmingham CWG.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games came to an end with Australia at the top of the leaderboard with 178 medals (67 gold) followed by the hosts England in second place with a total of 176 medals (57 gold) and Canada who won 92 medals, including 26 gold in third place. The fourth and the fifth places were filled by India and New Zealand with 22 and 20 gold medals respectively.

When and Where Will Next Commonwealth Games Take Place?

The next quadrennial event will take place in 2026 and will be hosted at Victoria, Australia, commonly to be known as the 2026 Victoria Games. This will be Australia’s sixth time staging the Commonwealth Games after 1938 Sydney, 1962 Perth, 1982 Brisbane, 2006 Melbourne, and 2018 Gold Coast. Including this, Australia has hosted three of the last six Commonwealth Games.

The 23rd edition of the quadrennial event is scheduled to take place between March 17 and March 29, 2026, and the Games will be played across Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat, and Gippsland regions in the State of Victoria. The opening ceremony will be held in Melbourne at the Melbourne cricket ground. Cricket, which made a return this year, is likely to be played at the 2026 Victoria Games after its debut in the last edition. Meanwhile, archery and shooting will potentially be included as well as it was excluded from the 2022 Birmingham Games.

