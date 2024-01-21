Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya, after missing entire 2023 season due to injuries, made a comeback by securing a bronze medal at the Henri Deglane Grand Prix wrestling tournament in Nice, France. Dahiya won men's 61kg freestyle bronze medal bout 10-4 against Kairat Amirtayev of Kazakhstan. Dahiya overcame Julien Zinser of Germany in the round of 16 via technical superiority (13-2) followed by a 12-6 win over Zangar Kabylbekov of Kazakhstan in the quarterfinal. Ad-Hoc Committee of WFI Announces U20, U15 Wrestling Championships in Gwalior.

Despite his strong performance, the Indian wrestler faced a setback in the semifinal, experiencing a 6-3 defeat against Arman Eloyan of France. As a result, Dahiya entered the bronze medal bout. The 26-year-old last competed on the international stage at the 2022 World Wrestling Championships.

Ravi Dahiya Wins Bronze Medal

🤼‍♂️🏅 Pure Excellence! Ravi Kumar Dahiya, the powerhouse FS #TOPScheme Wrestler, clinched the 🥉Medal in the fiercely competitive 61kg weight category at Grand Prix De France Henri Deglane in Nice, France! 💪 Overflowing with pride for this phenomenal achievement! pic.twitter.com/u8jesEZSPC — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) January 21, 2024

Unfortunately, he had to withdraw from the Asian Championships in April 2023 due to injuries to his right knee, specifically the Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) and Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL), which he sustained during a practice session in February.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2024 01:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).