After successfully hosting its first-ever Summerslam Premium Live Event (PLE), the WWE is set to deliver its next PLE. Clash in Paris will return to France after last year's Backlash in Lyon, and WWE will look to do pretty well with the European audience. The promotion has already confirmed a few high-stakes match cards for the upcoming WWE Clash in Paris on August 31. The promotion has announced a star-studded fatal four-way match for the World Heavyweight Championship. WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2 Results: Brock Lesnar Returns To Attack John Cena, Cody Rhodes Claims WWE Undisputed Championship Back (Watch Video Highlights).

During the WWE Clash in Paris 2025, all eyes of the WWE Universe will be on 17-time World Champion John Cena, who will brawl against Logan Paul. For those unversed, after the end of this year, Cena will retire from his wrestling career, which makes his clash against Logan Paul more interesting. On that note, fans can take a look at confirmed match cards and full details, including the live streaming and telecast for the WWE Clash in Paris 2025.

When and Where is WWE Clash in Paris 2025? Know Date, Venue and Time in IST?

The WWE Clash in Paris 2025 will be hosted at the Paris La Defense Arena in Paris, France. The Clash in Paris 2025 PLE will take place on August 31. The WWE Clash in Paris 2025 event will begin at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 1 Results: Seth Rollins Cashes in MITB Contract on CM Punk to Become New World Heavyweight Champion, Tiffany Stratton Retains (Watch Video Highlights).

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Match Card:

World Heavyweight Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs CM Punk vs Jey Uso vs LA Knight John Cena vs Logan Paul Women's World Championship: Naomi (c) vs Stephanie Vaquer

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details?

Previously, Sony Sports Network had the TV rights to WWE in India. However, since Netflix became their new partner, live telecast viewing options of all World Wrestling Entertainment programming are unavailable on television, which will prevent fans from watching WWE Clash in Paris 2025 PLE on TV. The online streaming viewing option of Clash in Paris 2025 will be available on Netflix's app and website, which will require a subscription.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2025 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).