WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2 Results: As expected, Night 2 of WWE SummerSlam 2025 produced unbelievable action at MetLife Stadium, which saw a major championship change, while other title matches ended in successful defence, and ended with one of the biggest returns of the year, leaving fans worldwide shocked. The SummerSlam PLE laid the foundation for the upcoming Survivor Series: War Games, while also defining a path for John Cena's Retirement Tour. WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 1 Results: Seth Rollins Cashes in MITB Contract on CM Punk to Become New World Heavyweight Champion, Tiffany Stratton Retains (Watch Video Highlights).

Night 1 of SummerSlam 2025 saw the return of Seth Rollins, who cashed in his Money in the Bank Contract against newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, while Tiffany Stratton managed to retain her Women's Championship. New Women's Tag Team Champions were also crowned, with Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair beating The Judgment Day. In this article, we shall take a look at WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2 results and video highlights.

Brock Lesnar Returns and Crushes John Cena

In what can be only described as the biggest shock of the two-night SummerSlam 2025, former WWE champion Brock Lesnar made a return for the first time since SummerSlam 2022, only to attack his long-time rival John Cena. Lesnar hit Cena with a devastating F5, leaving the former WWE Undisputed Champion laid out in the middle of the ring at MetLife Stadium.

Beast Incarnate is Back

Cody Rhodes Wins Street Fight To Become New WWE Undisputed Champion

In a hellacious street fight for the WWE Undisputed Championship, John Cena and Cody Rhodes headline night two of SummerSlam 2025, where both wrestlers took apart each other. The match saw the utilisation of objects like stairs, chairs, ladders, and even a cup of water, with both Cena and Rhodes taking their fight into the crowd, before returning to the ring, where the latter managed to successfully beat the champion, and claim back the title The American Nightmare lost at WrestleMania 41.

Cody Rhodes Claims Back His Title

Domink Mysterio Retains Intercontinental Championship

In a match that had been in the making for weeks, Dominik Mysterio took on AJ Styles, where both wrestlers, in their ways, paid tribute to the legendary Eddie Guerrero. The action in the ring was as expected spectacular, while the antics throughout the contest made for a fun viewing experience for the fans in the stadium and on TV. Domink managed to outsmart Styles and cheat his way to a victory to retain his men's intercontinental title. Tyrese Haliburton Gets Booed by New York Knicks Fans As Indiana Pacers Star Gets Introduced During WWE SummerSlam 2025 at MetLife Stadium (Watch Video).

Dominik Mysterio Gains (Cheats To A) Win Over AJ Styles

Becky Lynch Retains Women's Intercontinental Championship

A rivalry that has been kicking up quite a storm of late, the Becky Lynch vs Lyra Valkyria finally reached its conclusion with both wrestlers taking on each other in a no-DQ title match. Both wrestlers took the initiative to make full use of the objects available to use, where Lynch almost ended up ruining Valkyria's career, only for Bayley to enter and save the latter. Eventually, it was a blunder from Bayley that handed Lynch an opening, which the champion used to her advantage and retained the Intercontinental belt after an insane battle.

The Man Comes Out on Top

Solo Sikoa Remains USA Champion

The Solo Sikoa vs Jacob Fatu Men's US Championship match took place in a steel cage to curb all interference, but it ultimately became one of the most chaotic clashes of the night, with interferences from Talla Tonga, J.C. Matteo, and Tonga Loa. Inside the cage, it was all Fatu, who dominated Solo; however, Tonga's interruption helped the champion sneak out to the cage to retain the USA title. Fatu did get his revenge on Tonga, Loa, and Matteo, hitting all with a moonsault from the top of the cage. Seth Rollins Cashes in His Money in the Bank Contract, Beats CM Punk To Become New WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WWE SummerSlam 2025 (Watch Video).

Solo Sikoa Wins Cage Match

The Wyatt Sicks Remain WWE Tag Champions

Celebrating 25 years of TLC matches at SummerSlam, the WWE Tag Championship were on the line in a six-team tables, ladders, and chairs match, which saw unbelievable action from all the teams involved. It was The Wyatt Sicks, who managed to overcome opponents such as Andrade & Rey Fenix, #DIY, Fraxiom, Motor City Machine Gun, and The Steeet Profits.

The Wyatt Sicks Win TLC Match To Retain Belts

Naomi Retains Women's World Championship

In the first match of the night 2, the Women's World Championship was on the line in a triple-threat match featuring Naomi, Iyo Sky, and Rhea Ripley. The match witnesses all female wrestlers bring out their A game, which included Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley teaming up against Naomi. However, Naomi prevailed and managed to steal a win in the end to remain the champion.

Naomi Steals Win Over Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley

