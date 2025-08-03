WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 1 Results: The first night of WWE SummerSlam 2025 PLE (Premium Live Event) proved to be an epic one at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Seth Rollins shocked the world as he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on his arch nemesis CM Punk to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion, a result which was among the biggest highlights of the night. Tiffany Stratton retained the WWE Women's Championship after defeating Queen of the Ring winner Jade Cargill in what was a good match. Also, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso gained redemption over Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker after their assault on WWE Raw, by beating them in the opening match of Night 1. On Which Channel WWE SummerSlam 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Two-Night Wrestling PLE Free Live Streaming Online?

Well, if this was just Night 1, fans can expect plenty more excitement and intensity on Night 2 of the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam PLE. John Cena vs Cody Rhodes will headline Night 2 of WWE SummerSlam 2025 with the two locking horns in a Street Fight match for the Undisputed WWE championship on the line. Also on the line would be men's and women's WWE Intercontinental Championship as well as the men's United States title. In this article, we shall take a look at WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 1 results.

There has been plenty of speculation leading up to WWE SummerSlam 2025 on Seth Rollins potentially returning at the PLE and cashing in his Money in the Bank contract and all of that talk proved to be totally true. CM Punk and Gunther had a classic and brutal wrestling match, with both superstars throwing their best at each other. The CM Punk vs Gunther match delivered several epic moments, one of them being the 'Ring General' reversing a 'GTS' attempt to turn it into a power bomb. The brutal match left Gunther bleeding and CM Punk eventually hit the 'GTS' two more times to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. But what was expected to be a moment of celebration turned into one of shock and despair when Seth Rollins decided to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. The 'Visionary' appeared amid reports of a long-term absence due to knee injury, dropped his crutches and took off his brace before storming to the ring. He beat up a tired CM Punk with the briefcase before cashing it in and winning the title. John Cena Seemingly Returns to Being a Babyface Before Defending Undisputed WWE Title Against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025 (Watch Video).

Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul Beat Randy Orton and Jelly Roll

Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul defeated the team of Randy Orton and music superstar Jelly Roll in an entertaining match. Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton did deliver, but the highlight of the match was Jelly Roll's performance. How Jelly Roll would perform in a WWE ring after training hard was among the many things that fans were looking forward to in this match and he lived up to the expectation. He took a Frog Splash from Logan Paul onto the announcer's table and then returned to the ring to hit the YouTube star with a chokeslam as well. Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton battled it out among themselves, but it was Jelly Roll who stole the show. Eventually, Drew McIntyre hit him with a 'Claymore Kick' after eating an RKO from Randy Orton and later, Logan Paul nailed a Frog Splash from the top rope to pin Jelly Roll for the win. Fact Check: Has WWE Star Veer Mahaan Renounced Fame To Serve Premanand Ji Maharaj? Here’s the Truth After Video of Him Dressed as a Monk Walking Barefoot Goes Viral.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso Beat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso defeated Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in the opening match of Night 1 of WWE SummerSlam 2025. The 'OTC' and his cousin were brutally beaten up by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on WWE Monday Night Raw this past week and a redemption for the former members of the Bloodline was always on the cards. The match too lived up to the expectations with there being a mid-match 'Yeet' as Jey Uso and Roman Reigns enjoyed a bit with the fans at the MetLife Stadium. One of the highlights of the match was Roman Reigns flying over the top rope to take out both Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The closing moments of the match saw Roman Reigns take a spear from Bron Breakker before Jey Uso kicked the latter out of the ring. He then hit Bronson Reed with a spear and an 'Uso Splash' to pick up the win. Vince McMahon Car Accident: Former WWE Chief Causes Multi-Car Crash in Connecticut Hours Before Hulk Hogan’s Death, Woman Says ‘She’s Lucky To Have Survived’ (See Pics).

Tiffany Stratton Beats Jade Cargill to Retain WWE Women's Championship

Tiffany Stratton has had many battles since becoming the WWE Women's Champion, but she was arguably in for her toughest challenge yet in the form of Jade Cargill. The 'Storm' as she is called, had punched her ticket to this match at WWE SummerSlam 2025 after putting up a dominant performance to win the Queen of the Ring tournament and fans had touted her as a favourite to win the title from Tiffany Stratton. But Tiffany Stratton proved all predictions wrong with a strong performance against one of the toughest competitors. One of the most interesting moments of the match saw Jade Cargill lift her boots up to counter Tiffany Stratton's 'Prettiest Moonsault Ever' and then went on to hit the champion with her finisher- the 'Jaded'. But she did not realise that Tiffany Stratton's boots were on the rope. Later, the champion countered the Jaded and hit her finisher to retain the title.

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair Become New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair were crowned the new WWE Women's Tag Team champions in a sensational match that had several jaw-dropping moments. The two former Women's champions teaming up in 2025 was certainly something fans did not expect to see, but that move has paid off big time with them being the new Tag Team champions. One of the most interesting moments of the match saw Alexa Bliss accidentally hit Charlotte Flair. The moments following that saw Raquel Rodriguez hit Charlotte Flair with the 'Tejana Bomb,' but Alexa Bliss broke up the count. The closing moments of this match saw Alexa Bliss and Roxanne Perez engage in a bit of trash talkin,g after which Charlotte Flair took down Raquel Rodriguez. Alexa Bliss then hit her finisher 'Sister Abigail' for the win. Triple H Performs His Trademark WWE ‘Water Spitting’ Entrance at White House After Meeting Donald Trump as US President Brings Back Presidential Fitness Test (Watch Video).

Sami Zayn Defeats Karrion Kross

Sami Zayn and Karrion Kross have had quite the feud in recent times. Karrion Kross has, on a number of occasions, tried to get into Sami Zayn's head but has failed to do so. He has tried hard to bring out Sami Zayn's darker side, but the former Intercontinental champion has held his ground. At Night of Champions, Sami Zayn had beaten Karrion Kross, but the subsequent weeks saw the latter unleash a barrage of attacks leading up to this match. Sami Zayn found himself in the midst of a dilemma for a moment after Scarlett gave him a steel rod to take out Karrion Kross, but he threw it away, much to the joy of the fans. Sami Zayn then went on to hit his finishing move, the 'Helluva Kick' to pick up the victory.

What transpires on the WWE Monday Night Raw right after SummerSlam 2025 is something that fans will be looking forward to. WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2 will be held at the same venue on August 4 at 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

