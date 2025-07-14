The first-ever all-women wrestling PLE in WWE, Evolution 2025, was nothing short of a tremendous success. A new champion was crowned, several titles were defended, and new challengers emerged. Naomi finished the night on a high, cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Iyo Sky to become the new Women's World Champion. Sky almost managed to beat Rhea Ripley in an instant classic match, where both wrestlers displayed all their might, before Naomi intervened. WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025, July 12 Results: Gunther Defeats Goldberg in Latter’s Retirement Match; LA Knight, Randy Orton Victorious (Watch Video Highlights).

Naomi Becomes New Women's World Champion

Tiffany Stratton, in her title defense against Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, managed to overcome her toughest adversary thus far and took over the baton from the latter in the women's division.

Tiffany Stratton Beats Trish Stratus

Becky Lynch, who was forced to put her Women's Intercontinental belt on the line in a triple-threat match, came out victorious, cementing "The Man's" position on the roster.

In the women's Battle Royale, WWE NXT Superstar Stephanie Vaquer prevailed, knocking over other wrestlers over the top rope to earn a title match at WWE Clash in Paris PLE.

Stephanie Vaquer Wins BIG

In a triple-threat women's tag championship match, Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez overcame all odds and retained their championship against teams of Alex Bliss and Charlotte Flair, Sol Ruca and Zaria, and Asuka and Kairi Sane.

Earlier in the event, Jade Cargill handed Naomi a beatdown in their No Holds Barred Match, which left the latter battered and bruised, who eventually ended the PLE as a winner.

