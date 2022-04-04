WWE Wrestlemania 2022 or WWE Wrestlemania 38 saw some spectacular action over the course of two days. After the action packed day one (Saturday night), the focus shifted to day two of the WWE Wrestlemania 2022 as some mouthwatering clashes were in the offing. The highlight from day two is the "Winner Take All" match between Universal champion Roman Reigns and WWE champion Brock Lesnar. Meanwhile, you can the full results and highlights from WWE Wrestlemania 38, 2022 day one and two.

WWE Wrestlemania 2022 Day 1 Results

# SmackDown women's championship: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Ronda Rousey

# Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins

# Raw women's championship: Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch (c)

# The Miz & Logan Paul defeated Dominik Mysterio & Rey Mysterio

# Drew McIntyre defeated Happy Corbin

# SmackDown tag-team championships: The Usos (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs.

WWE Wrestlemania 2022 Day 2 Results

# Pat McAfee defeated Austin Theory

# Mr. McMahon defeated Pat McAfee

# Sheamus and Ridge Holland defeated The New Day (King Woods and Kofi Kingston)

# Edge defeated AJ Styles

# Women's tag-team championship: Naomi & Sasha Banks defeated Carmella & Queen Zelina (c), Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley and Natalya & Shayna Baszler

# Anything Goes Match: Johnny Knoxville defeated Sami Zayn

# Bobby Lashley defeated Omos

# Raw tag-team championships: RK-Bro (Matt Riddle & Randy Orton) (c) defeated The Street Profits and Alpha Academy.

# Winner take all: Roman Reigns defeated WWE champion Brock Lesnar.

One of the major highlights of the WWE Wrestlemania 2022 or WWE Wrestlemania 38 was the return of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin to the event after 19 years. In an impromptu No Holds Barred match, he stunned Kevin Owens.

