With his company "Rocket Digital", Deniz Guney has already developed mobile apps for iOS and Android, which have been downloaded a total of over 2 million times in the App Store. The apps are available in over 10 languages and in over 160 countries. The amazing thing about his business is how it all started. Deniz Guney had no previous experience, nor did he have a large budget to market his apps.

We had the chance to talk to Deniz Guney about the mobile app development business and ask them a few questions about it.

HOW LONG DID IT TAKE YOU TO RELEASE YOUR FIRST APP?

I started learning Java and Flutter in February 2020 and after about 3 months I was ready to publish my first real app for Android.

WHERE DID YOU LEARN ALL OF THIS?

Mostly through YouTube and blogs. There are a lot options out there, especially when it comes to learning Flutter. Everything is explained in an easy and understandable way. Of course, everything was free. I didn't have a mentor or anything like that.

WHAT WAS THE BIGGEST CHALLENGE?

I had no previous knowledge in mobile app development and didn't know much about ASO (App Store Optimization), so I had to learn everything and gain experience by myself first. Also, in the beginning I had a lot of rookie mistakes built into my apps, which created a lot of bugs and I spent days just fixing the bugs. Another challenge was finding a good niche.

HOW DO YOU FIND A GOOD NICHE?

There are several ways. I actively looked for a niche with a high demand, where there was little competition offering apps with a low quality. I then simply offered apps with a high quality and the users subsequently chose my apps. But finding a niche like that can take days, if not weeks.

HOW WERE YOU ABLE TO GET SO MANY DOWNLOADS IN THE APP STORE WITHOUT A BIG MARKETING BUDGET?

I got a lot of external traffic through social networks. But I also created my own blog, which was in the same niche as the app. So I got organic traffic from Google and promoted my app on the blog at the same time.

WHAT SHOULD YOU LOOK OUT FOR IF YOU WANT TO START A MOBILE APP DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS IN 2021?

You should give people exactly what they are looking for. Also, the app should be of the best possible quality.

WHAT DO YOU THINK IS MOST IMPORTANT IN AN APP?

Functionality and usability are extremely important in my opinion. It should be straightforward, but at the same time offer many features.

WHAT TIPS CAN YOU GIVE TO NEWCOMERS IN THE INDUSTRY?

Aim for the highest quality. Not only in the app itself, but also the entire app store listing. The screenshots, description, branding and everything that goes with it.

WHAT PROGRAMMING LANGUAGES DO YOU RECOMMEND TO NEWCOMERS?

I would recommend Flutter because you can create an iOS, Android and web app with just one code. This will save you a lot of time and therefore money.

WHAT PROJECTS ARE YOU CURRENTLY DEDICATED TO?

Besides mobile apps, I'm working on Instazeal, a platform where Instagram users can increase their reach and reach more people.

WHERE CAN PEOPLE FOLLOW YOU?

Mostly I'm on Instagram, where you can find me under "Gun3ro." I also thought about a YouTube channel for some time, but that ended up being too time-consuming for me.

Thank you for the interview Deniz Guney.