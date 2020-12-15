The year 2020 has been quite a difficult one for the entire world. The year started on a positive note, the world struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these difficulties, the world approached towards a new normal, we new products and launches started hitting the market. Amid these unprecedented times, we witnessed important launches & news from the tech companies such as OnePlus, Apple, Oppo and more. We also saw the Ban of short-video making app TikTok, PUBG Mobile along with other 117 Chinese apps in mid-2020 in India. As the year is about to end, we list down the top 5 big tech things of this year. Average Time Spent on Smartphone by Indians Up 25% to 6.9 Hours Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Apple iPhone 12 Series:

Apple, the Cupertino based smartphone maker launched its iPhone 12 series on October 14, 2020. iPhone 12 series comprises of iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Mini & iPhone 12 Pro Max. The company also introduced new innovative new accessories with MagSafe. iPhone 12 series comes in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB storage options. New iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Mini comes with a 6.1-inch & a 5.4-inch Super Retina display whereas the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max flaunts a 6.1-inch & a 6.7-inch display respectively. All iPhone 12 phones are powered by A14 Bionic chip and available from Rs 69,990 via the Apple India website.

TikTok Ban:

On June 29, 2020, the Indian government banned the Short-video making app 'TikTok' along with other 59 Chinese apps. This decision to ban TikTok came amid tensions between India and China, border face-off in eastern Ladakh which resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers. According to the reports, TikTok's most popular Indian influencers lost followers, influence & a total revenue equivalent to $15 million since the ban.

LG Signature OLED R:

LG Electronics officially released the world's first rollable TV in South Korea on October 20, 2020. The rollable TV costs $87,000 (approximately Rs 63.9 lakh) and the company aims to target high-end consumers. The letter 'R' in the name LG Signature OLED R stands for revolutionary, rollable & redefining the space. The 65-inch TV rises from a box, can be rolled up inside. Depending on how much the screen has rolled up, it provides different options to view such as the line view mode & the zero view mode.

PUBG Ban:

Two months after the ban of TikTok, PUBG Mobile was also banned in India along with other 118 Chinese apps. The Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology said they had received many complaints from various sources that some mobile apps are stealing and transmitting users' data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India. This decision was taken to ensure safety, security and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace. The Chinese tech giant 'Tencent' lost S34 billion in terms of market value after the ban of PUBG Mobile. India is expected to get its own PUBG game called PUBG Mobile India to meet the local demands, the launch date is not fixed yet.

Oppo X 2021 Rollable Concept Phone:

On November 24, 2020, Oppo had organised its Oppo Inno Day 2020. During the event, the company revealed its AR Glass 2021, Oppo X Rollable concept phone & CyberReal AR App. By revealing the rollable concept device, the company demonstrated its vision for the future of the smartphone department. The device features a variable OLED display that can be rolled out to be a 7.4-inch which is its maximum size and can be squeezed into a 6.7-inch display as well. The rolling feature is backed by company's Roll Motor powertrain, 2-in-1 plate and Warp Track screen lamination technology.

