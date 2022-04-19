Davincislocker.io Marketplace envision the DVL spaces as the future of community-driven art curation, with a mission to empower the next generation of artists through technology. Davincislocker mission has always been to empower the next generation of artists through technology, enabling beauty and inspiration for the world to enjoy. Davincislocker artists will rise to become familiar names in the world’s most prestigious galleries and collections.

In the near future, the marketplace expect that the next great artistic talent will not be discovered by a gallerist or gatekeeper, but by the community of $DVL curators. Unlike past artistic revolutions, this one affects more than the medium or style. It is a revolution of both form and function, curation and collection. The work itself is thrilling, dynamic and diverse, and equally excited about the opportunity unleashed by blockchain technologies: to put ownership in the hands of the artists, curators, collectors, and digital art community at large.

Each space is overseen by a designated operator (or operators), chosen by a community vote of $DVL holders. Elected operators will choose and onboard their own artists, market as they see fit, and earn commissions on all sales through their Space. It envision DVL spaces as the future of community-driven art curation, a vibrant ecosystem of curators, artist collectives, galleries, and community members, onboarding artists and collaborating on auctions, under the shared brand and technology of Davincislocker.

DVL token utilities

Governance & voting: DVL token holders will be made part of the decision-making process of issues that affect our Ecosystem. As such only holders of our token will be given the ability to vote on necessary decision-making process that will affect our ecosystem.

Staking & yield farming: DVL token holders can choose to stake their tokens on our staking platform to earn more tokens.

Purchase of NFT: Token holders can be able to purchase NFTs from Davincislocker marketplace at a discounted price.

Exclusive privileges: Top holders of DVL tokens will be given Exclusive access to rare edition NFTs which will only be made available during the Public mint.