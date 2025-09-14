Mumbai, September 14: China's ByteDance unveiled its new AI image generation tool called "Seedream 4.0", which is set to challenge Google's viral Nano Banana tool. Recently, the Gemini Nano Banana AI 3D figurine trend has taken over the internet, making everyone join and post images of themselves or famous people. However, ByteDance's Seedream 4.0 will offer an alternative to those who seek to create AI images.

ByteDance, owner of TikTok, showcased Seedream 4.0, which allows users to generate images faster, accurately and maintain their creative consistency. The tool helps users generate clear images with higher resolution, and unlike the Gemini 2.5 Flash Image tool, Seedream 4.0 lets people upload up to six base (reference) images to get a visually accurate output. Gemini Nano Banana AI 3D Figurines Trend: Know How To Create Your Own Viral 3D AI Figurine With Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image; Check Limits and Prompt.

What is Seedream 4.0? How Is It Different from Gemini Nano Banana?

Seedream 4.0 is a professional-level tool that creates high-quality images within seconds. It can be a powerful tool for content creators, designers and marketers who want to maintain visual consistency while generating images using artificial intelligence. Google's Nano Banana is designed for casual users who prefer to share images on social media or for personal use. It is for mobile-first creators, whereas Seedream 4.0 targets pro-level users.

Seedream 4.0 is a powerful text-to-image generation tool that maintains style consistency and also allows precise editing. The tool is designed to handle a heavy workload with stable performance because it is powered by MoE (mixture-of-experts) architecture. Here are the following key benefits of Seedream 4.0 over Google's Gemini Nano Banana.

Seedream 4.0 from ByteDance allows you to create high-quality images up to 2K resolution within just two seconds.

ByteDance's AI image generation tool allows users pro-level editing, such as changing clothing colour or removing background without changing the image, and saves time in revisions.

The tool supports multiple input images and lets generate accurate and consistent images without compromising accuracy. Viral 3D Figurine Trend: How To Create 3D Models Free With Nano Banana Aka Google Gemini 2.5 Flash Image.

Seedream 4.0 Available in India?

Bytedance's Seedream 4.0 is not officially available in India; however, reports suggest that it could soon launch in India. It is available on ByteDance's Jimeng and Doubao AI apps. The AI image tool can also be accessible via the Volcano Engine cloud for enterprises.

