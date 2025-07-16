ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, is reportedly working on new mixed reality goggles. The development is said to compete with Meta’s Orion project, which may offer a complete XR computing experience. As per a report of The Information, ByteDance is developing Mixed Reality Goggles. The device is said to be currently being developed by Pico, ByteDance’s virtual reality startup known for its Pico 4 VR headset. Pico is also said to be working on specialised chips for these goggles. These chips are reportedly being designed to process sensor data quickly to reduce lag between the user’s physical movements and what they see in the mixed reality environment. While there is no confirmed launch date yet, the development signals ByteDance’s push into the AR/VR market, where it may soon compete with Mark Zuckerberg-run Meta. Meta Superintelligence Labs: CEO Mark Zuckerberg Reveals Plans for Multi-GW AI Data Centre, ‘Prometheus’ To Launch by 2026, ‘Hyperion’ To Scale Up to 5GW.

ByteDance is diving into mixed-reality with new Pico goggles. >> Competing with Meta Quest and Apple's Vision Pro. >> Lightweight design, unlike Meta's fashion collabs. >> Specialized chips to reduce AR lag. But will they hit the U.S. market? TikTok's ban drama isn't helping. — Redline (@redlinefeeds) July 15, 2025

