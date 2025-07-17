Google has launched 'Same Day Repair Centres' in India across 21 cities, where 80% of the Google Pixel smartphones are fixed daily. The tech giant said another way to get support was to "opting for the convenience of free doorstep pick-up and drop through our mail-in service". The Google Same Day Repair Centres in India will help with Pixel phones, watches, earbuds, and more. The customers can submit their devices before 2 PM at Google's exclusive or priority service centre available in select cities. Meta Superintelligence Labs: CEO Mark Zuckerberg Reveals Plans for Multi-GW AI Data Centre, ‘Prometheus’ To Launch by 2026, ‘Hyperion’ To Scale Up to 5GW.

Google Same Day Repair Centres Launched in 21 Cities in India

