Amazon, the global e-commerce giant officially launched a new AI health tracking wearable. Currently, the fitness band is listed on the Amazon.com at $64.99 (approximately Rs 4,773). The newly launched AI band will be offered with a 35 percent discount during the early access period that also includes six months membership access to AI-powered analytics for a limited time. After the early access period, the wearable will be sold at $99.99 (approximately Rs 7,342). Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020 to Begin in India From August 6; Check New Launches, Deals & Exciting Offers.

Amazon Halo Band (Photo Credits: Amazon.com)

Introducing Amazon Halo, a new wearable band and membership that helps you improve your health and wellness. #AmazonHalo Request early access now ➡️ https://t.co/smPIrmXkEH pic.twitter.com/OvsFYGanHW — Amazon (@amazon) August 27, 2020

Amazon Halo comes with a tone feature that analyses qualities of users' voice like energy & positivity to help strengthen the communication.

Amazon Halo Band (Photo Credits: Amazon.com)

Halo combines data accumulated by a sensor-packed wristband with AI tools to come up with feedback regarding users' physical & mental health.

Amazon Halo Band (Photo Credits: Amazon.com)

According to Amazon, Halo can detect intensity of activity, evaluate a wearer's level of body fat & distinguish walking from running. For privacy, speech samples are analysed on wearer's smartphone that syncs with users' band. Amazon Halo apps have been tailored for phones powered by Apple & Google's Android.

