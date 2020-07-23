The E-commerce giant 'Amazon' has confirmed that it will organise its Prime Day annual sale in India on August 6-7. This is the first time when Amazon will host its Prime Day sale in August. Last year, the sales holiday was conducted in mid-July, but the COVID-19 pandemic this year has deranged its schedule. The company also said that the roll-out of the global event for other markets will take place later this year. Amazon Prime Day 2020 Annual Shopping Festival to Begin in India From August.

Amazon has announced that there would be best deals on smartphones, consumer electronics, appliances, TVs, Kitchen, daily essentials, toys, beauty products, fashion & other categories starting at Midnight on August 6. There will be more than 300 new product launches from firms including Jabra, Samsung, OnePlus, Microsoft Xbox, Xiaomi, Titan & more. Customers will also get rewards of over Rs 2,000 on essential payments & shopping via Amazon Pay. The firm will also offer Prime members with 20 percent cashback up to Rs 200 for purchasing between July 23 midnight until August 5 on products offered by various small & medium businesses.

This Prime Day, from 6th-7th August, discover Great Deals, Blockbuster Entertainment and New Launches. Join Prime Today at ₹129/month. #AmazonPrimeDay #DiscoverJoy pic.twitter.com/iDNsnA9blY — Amazon India (@amazonIN) July 21, 2020

Interesting deals on various smartphones, laptops & other gadgets are expected during the Prime Day Sale 2020. There will also be a 10 Percent discount, no-cost EMI options & exchange offers for customers using HDFC Bank credit cards. Amazon will also bring new movie releases during the prime day sale to amuse Prime subscribers via Amazon Prime Video service.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

This year, customers will get Movie titles such as 'Birds of Prey', 'Shakuntala Devi', 'Gemini Man' & 'Bandish Bandits'. Amazon Prime Membership is mandatory for the Prime Day Sale 2020 that is available at Rs 999 annually or Rs 129 monthly.

