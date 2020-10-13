Amazon's Prime Day sale is here! This year's massive sale has officially begun globally and the leading e-commerce giant is offering exciting deals and discounts on several categories. The Prime Day sale also brings some great deals for music lovers. If you are looking for awesome headphones, then Prime Day Sale is the right place. Below are the headsets that are being offered with massive discounts via Amazon.

Sennheiser Open Back Headphones:

Sennheiser Open Back Headphones is offered at £85 via Amazon UK website. The 599 Special Edition headsets feature 'Ergonomic acoustic refinement' design that channels the audio signal directly into ears.

Sensheisser Headphones (Amazon UK)

Beats Solo Pro Headphones:

Customers can purchase the Beats Solo Pro Headphones for under £189. The device features the Apple H1 headphone chip, class 1 Bluetooth, hands-free controls via 'Hey Siri' on iOS devices, up to 22 hours of listening time & is compatible with iOS & Android devices.

Beats Solo Pro (Photo Credits: Amazon UK)

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wirelessphones:

Alexa enabled, featuring the noise-rejecting dual-microphone system, the device is available at $199. The Headphones originally costs $349 & interested customers can save $150 on the product during the Prime Day Sale. The headsets come in three exciting colours - Triple Midnight, Silver & Black.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wirelessphones (Photo Credits: Amazon US)

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones:

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, originally priced at $199.95 is available at $169 on Amazon.com. The headphones can provide up to 40 hours of battery life, with Fast Fuel, 5 minutes of charging gives 3 hours of playback. The device comes with an adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups for everyday use.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones (Photo Credits: Amazon US)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2020 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).