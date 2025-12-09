Rahul Bose, best known for his roles in Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Mr and Mrs Iyer and Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii, is not just a celebrated actor but also the president of the Indian Rugby Football Union. He is also a former national team player and was a part of the team for 11 years. Rahul Bose has now landed in a major controversy in Himachal Pradesh after he faced allegations of fraud related to securing a state domicile certificate to strengthen his position as the national president of the Rugby Federation. Orry Appears Before Mumbai Police to Record Statement in INR 252-Crore Drugs Case (Watch Video).

Rahul Bose in Legal Trouble!

The controversy began in 2023 when Rahul Bose pledged to the royal family of Shimla, particularly Divya Kumari of the Jubbai princely lineage, that he would help establish recognition for the Himachal Pradesh Rugby Association. According to a report in India Today, Divya Kumari claims that the local rugby community spent two years building an association with members across several districts based on Rahul Bose's promise of recognition from the national federation.

Rahul Bose’s Instagram Post

However, even after two years, the plans never materialised. The association's members claim that their efforts have been sidelined and they now feel betrayed, especially after a new rugby association is being formed from scratch, replacing the original group.

Fraud Allegations and Dispute Over Domicile Certificate

In her petition, complainant Divya Kumari alleged that Rahul Bose misused the goodwill and influence of the royal family to advance his own position within the rugby federation. According to her, the actor obtained a Himachal Pradesh domicile certificate through fraudulent measures, enabling him to get two votes from the state to help him secure his role in the national selections.

She questioned how Rahul Bose can legally possess two domicile certificates from both Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh. She further highlighted the inconsistencies in Bose's documentation, pointing out that the actor was born in Kolkata and has an Aadhar card, passport and domicile certificate from Maharashtra, where he was active in the film industry and questioned how an individual can hold domicile certificates from two states. Rahul Bose Has a Rugby Stadium Named After Him in Odisha; Actor Thanks Players for Their Perseverance and Their Unswerving Belief.

Case Reaches Himachal Pradesh High Court

The case has now reached the Himachal Pradesh High Court, where Divya Kumari has formally submitted her grievances and demanded an investigation. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for December 18, 2025.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

