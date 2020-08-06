Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020 has begun in India. Amazon Prime Day Sale takes place over 3-4 days but this time the sale will continue until August 7. The coronavirus has delayed the Prime Day Sale this year. During the sale, smartphones, wireless audio products, home appliances, home decor & more are being offered with exciting offers & massive discounts. Amazon has partnered with HDFC Bank to provide a 10 percent discount to credit & debit cardholders. Only Prime members are eligible to make purchases during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020.

Apple iPhone 11:

Amazon sellers are offering heavy discounts on many smartphones including iPhone 11, Galaxy S10, OnePlus 8 & more. iPhone 11 64GB model is available at a discounted price of Rs 59,990. Customers can exchange an old smartphone & receive an additional discount on the handset worth up to Rs 13,600.

Apple iPhone 11 (Photo Credits: Apple India)

OnePlus 7T:

Price of OnePlus 7T has been slashed to Rs 35,999 on the e-commerce giant India website. Customers can get a further discount of up to Rs 15,600 on bundled exchange offer. There are also no-cost EMI payment options with select payment cards along with cashback. HDFC Bank Credit or Debit cardholders can also get another 10 percent instant discount.

The best time to buy smartphones is here! Get amazing deals and discounts on the latest #OnePlus phones during #AmazonPrimeDay pic.twitter.com/22q28tSuWN — Amazon India (@amazonIN) August 6, 2020

OnePlus 7T (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

OnePlus 7T Pro:

OnePlus 7T Pro is now available at Rs 43,999 for 8GB & 256GB model. Customers using HDFC Bank credit or debit cards can get 10 percent instant discount, there is also a bundled exchange offer that takes off another Rs 16,600 from the discounted price.

OnePlus 7T Pro Representation Image (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

Oppo Reno 4 Pro:

The recently launched device is offered with Rs 3,000 cashback via Amazon Pay. Customers won't receive a flat discount since this is a new smartphone. Oppo Reno 4 Pro will be offered at Rs 31,990. Also, there is an exchange offer so that customers can get up to Rs 14,600 as an additional discount.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro India Launch (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Apart from these phones, there are other devices such as Redmi K20 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Echo Dot Twin, OnePlus TV Series, Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless headphones, HP Pavillion 15.6-inch Gaming laptop listed on Amazon India with discounts & offers.

