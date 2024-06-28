Microsoft's Xbox has announced that it will introduce the Xbox Gaming to Amazon Fire TV sticks, allowing to play games without needing a ca console. In its official post, Xbox (@Xbox) said, "No console, no problem". Further it announced that gaming would directly come to Amazon Fire sticks and gamers could play titles directly from Xbox app. Xbox announced its collaboration with Amazon and said it would allow the members holding Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in 25 countries to play games directly from the console's app on Fire TV devices. Stream Game Recording Feature Launched: Steam Introduces New Built-In System Game Recording Option As Beta; Check Its Key Benefits (Watch Video).

Xbox Gaming is coming to Fire TV! 🔥 We see a long weekend of gaming in our near future! What games are you excited for? https://t.co/CbB4F5Vuez — Fire TV 📺 (@amazonfiretv) June 27, 2024

No console, no problem 🔥 Xbox Gaming is coming to select @amazonfiretv sticks, where you’ll be able to play games directly from the Xbox app: https://t.co/VhJRcGpNuS — Xbox (@Xbox) June 27, 2024

