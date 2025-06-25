New Delhi, June 25: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is scheduled to begin at 12:00 AM on July 12 and will run till 11:59 PM on July 14. It will offer Amazon Prime members across India 72 hours of deals, discounts, and exclusive benefits. As part of the Prime Day Sale 2025 shopping event, Amazon India is expected to roll out offers on a wide range of products. From tech gadgets to home appliances to fashion, beauty, and more, Prime members can expect the event with amazing deals on various products.

This year’s Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is expected to offer massive discounts across different categories, so that it can be an ideal time for Prime members to upgrade electronics products, or home essentials, or explore trending brands. Amazon India said, "This Prime Day, Prime members will get early access to thousands of new product launches from over 400 top Indian and global brands along with products by Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)." POCO F7 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know Everything About Latest POCO Smartphone Launched in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 Offers, Bank Discounts and Deals

Amazon Prime members will be able to shop from top brands and sellers across many categories. These include Amazon products, smartphones, TVs, home appliances, fashion, beauty, kitchen items, furniture, groceries, and daily needs. Amazon customers will also get extra savings during the sale with a 10% discount on payments made using ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards or SBI Credit Cards. The offer will also be applicable on EMI transactions through ICICI and SBI Credit Cards. Vivo T4 Lite 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Vivo Launched in India.

Prime members using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card will also receive 5% cashback on their purchases. Amazon said, "We are not disclosing Amazon Prime Day deals for 2025 just yet. Stay tuned for previews and sneak peeks, as well as early deals on an extensive range of products." However, customers can expect to get great deals on Smartphone brands like Apple, Samsung, Realme, OnePlus, OPPO, Redmi, iQOO and more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2025 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).