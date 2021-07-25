Samsung recently launched the Galaxy M21 2021 smartphone in the country. It is an upgraded version of the Galaxy M21 that was launched in India last year. The handset comes in two variants - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The base 4GB variant is priced at Rs 12,499, while the bigger 6GB version costs Rs 14,499. The phone will go on sale at midnight during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021. Additionally, it will be sold via Samsung's online store and retail stores across the country. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: OnePlus Nord 2 5G To Go on Sale at Midnight; Prices, Offers & Other Details.

The main highlights of the budget smartphone are the Infinity-U display, triple rear cameras, 6000mAh battery with 15W charging, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and more. The phone comes in two colours - Arctic Blue and Charcoal Black. Customers will get an instant discount of 10 percent on transactions made via HDFC Bank debit and credit cards as well as EMIs.

The sale you have been waiting for is almost here!!! Looking for the perfect device with an FHD+ sAMOLED Display, a Monster 6000mAh Battery and a True 48MP Camera? Make way for the #GalaxyM21 2021 Edition. Grab your device at the sale starting tomorrow, 12 AM.

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 edition boasts a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 1080x2340 pixels. It comes powered by the brand's octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC. The chipset is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone's built-in storage can be further expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card. iQoo 7 Monster Orange Colour Variant To Go on Sale at Midnight During Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021.

In terms of optics, the phone gets a triple rear camera module. It consists of a 48MP primary sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 20MP camera for selfies and video calls. The phone packs a 6000mAh battery with 15W charging support.

