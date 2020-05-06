Amazon Rolls Out Gaming Content for Prime Members in India

Amazon. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bengaluru, May 6: Amazon.in on Wednesday announced that its Prime members can now enjoy an array of mobile gaming content with their Prime membership, including access to free in-game content like collectible characters, upgrades, in-game currency and Prime-only tournaments across mobile games. Prime members can claim content from internationally popular mobile games like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and popular Indian games like World Cricket Championship. Amazon Partners with NGOs to Donate Hygiene Aid Kits, PPE.

"We recognize the need for in-game content by mobile gamers to enhance their playing experience and are delighted to provide access to this content free to Prime members. We will continue to add new in-game content for other popular games, with frequent content refreshes," Akshay Sahi, Director & Head of Prime, Amazon India said in a statement.

Prime members can also look forward to upcoming content launches from top games like Ludo King and more. The selection will be refreshed on a regular basis with new games and content launches planned every month.