Apple, the Cupertino based tech giant is all set to host its global event today globally. During the event, the company is expected to launch the highly anticipated iPhone 13 Series. iPhone 13 Series will consist of iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphones. Apple is also expected to introduce Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3 along with iPhone 13 Series. The launch event will commence at 10 am PDT (10:30 pm IST) and will be live-streamed via Apple's official YouTube and other social media channels. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Apple iPhone 13 Series Colours & Storage Options Leaked Online Ahead of Its Launch: Report.

In terms of specifications, iPhone 13 Series is rumoured to carry a similar design as that of the iPhone 12 Series with some changes in the notch and camera module. iPhone 13 Series is expected to get a smaller notch and a fresh camera design.

Apple iPhone 13 Series (Photo Credits: Benjamin Surgeon Twitter)

Wanna know what’s next? Tune in on September 14 at 10 a.m. PDT for a special #AppleEvent. Tap the ❤️ and we’ll send you a reminder on event day. pic.twitter.com/GJUsLc9cuJ — Apple (@Apple) September 7, 2021

All iPhone 13 models will run on iOS 15, come powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chipset, improved cameras and bigger batteries. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini is tipped to come with a 5.4-inch display, the iPhone 13 and the Pro variant might get a 6.1-inch display. On the other hand, the Pro Max could sport a 6.7-inch screen.

Apple iPhone 13 (Photo Credits: Svet Apple)

As far as Apple Watch Series 7 is concerned, previous reports had mentioned that the launch could be delayed due to production issues. Now, according to a recent report, Watch Series 7 will go on sale in September itself. This suggests that Apple could have resolved the production that it was facing.

Apple Watch Series 7 (Photo Credits: Jon Prosser)

Apple Watch Series 7 is tipped to offer a refreshed design, a flat display and two sizes - 41mm and 45mm. The former model is said to sport a 1.9-inch display whereas the screen size of the latter is unknown. The smartwatch will also get an upgraded processor - an S7 chip which will offer faster animations and improve the watch's performance. Moreover, the smartwatch might get support for body temperature and other health features.

Apple AirPods 3 (Photo Credits: IANS)

Coming to the Apple AirPods 3, Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo has revealed that the pricing of AirPods 3 will be higher than the AirPods 2. It is said to come with an upgraded design and shorter stems. Apple might miss the Active Noise Cancellation but is likely to bring head-tracking Spatial audio. Apart from this, nothing more is known. The company will announce the prices of the iPhone 13 Series, Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3 today during the event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2021 09:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).