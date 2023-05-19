New Delhi, May 19 : Apple has released iOS 16.5 software update to all users with a new feature -- 'sports tab' in its News app. The new iOS 16.5 is available for iPhone 8 and later. The new tab serves as a hub for scores, match schedules, and articles on users' favourite sports teams. "Sports tab in Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow," Apple said.

The tech giant also stated that users can access additional information about a specific game by simply tapping on the My Sports score and schedule cards, which will redirect them to the respective game's page. Apple Reality Pro Diverted Sharply From Its Original Inception, Executive Calls It a ‘Science Project’, Learn the Story Behind the Highly Awaited MR Headset.

Moreover, in the new iOS 16.5 update, the company also introduced a new pride celebration wallpaper for the Lock Screen, bug fixes for Podcasts in CarPlay, unresponsive Spotlight, and screen time syncing. Along with iOS 16.5, the tech giant also released minor updates to other devices running iPadOS 16.5, macOS Ventura 16.4, and watchOS 9.5.

In addition, Apple has launched the multiview feature on Apple TV 4K, allowing sports fans the ability to watch up to four simultaneous streams, including Major League Soccer matches, 'Friday Night Baseball' games, and select MLS and MLB live shows. Motorola Edge 40 India Price Accidentally Leaked on Flipkart Prior to Its Official Launch.

Users can see the available live games displayed at the bottom of their screen, choose which ones they want to watch, and toggle between multiple layout options with this completely customisable new multiview experience in the Apple TV app on Apple TV 4K, the company said.

