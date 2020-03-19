Apple iPad Pro With LiDAR Scanner Aims To Deliver Cutting-Edge Depth Sensing Capabilities; Here's How The Scanner Works

Apple iPad Pro (Photo Credits: IANS)

San Francisco, March 19: Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has introduced breakthrough LiDAR Scanner in its latest iPad Pro that aims to deliver cutting-edge depth-sensing capabilities. The LiDAR Scanner measures the distance to surrounding objects up to 5 meters away, works both indoors and outdoors, and operates at the photon level at nano-second speeds. Apple iPad Pro With A12Z Bionic Chip Launched in India; Prices, Features, Variants & Specs.

New depth frameworks in iPadOS combine depth points measured by the LiDAR Scanner, data from both cameras and motion sensors, and is enhanced by computer vision algorithms on the A12Z Bionic for a more detailed understanding of a scene. The tight integration of these elements enables a whole new class of AR experiences on iPad Pro, according to the company. Every existing ARKit app automatically gets instant AR placement, improved motion capture and people occlusion.

Using the latest update to ARKit with a new Scene Geometry API, developers can harness the power of the new LiDAR Scanner to unleash scenarios never before possible. The LiDAR Scanner improves the Measure app, making it faster and easier to automatically calculate someone's height, while helpful vertical and edge guides automatically appear to let users more quickly and accurately measure objects.

The Measure app also now comes with Ruler View for more granular measurements and allows users to save a list of all measurements, complete with screenshots for future use. The new iPad Pro adds an Ultra Wide camera, studio-quality mics with the A12Z Bionic chip. With iPadOS 13.4, Apple brings trackpad support to iPad, giving customers an all-new way to interact with their iPad.

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 71,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 85,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model while the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 89,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 103,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The availability for the India market will be announced at a later date. The Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro will be available for purchase in May for Rs 27,900 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and Rs 31,900 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with layouts for over 30 languages.