Apple is rumoured to launch the iPhone 14 Series next month or in October. The iPhone 14 Series is likely to comprise iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. Ahead of the launch, the pricing of the iPhone 14 has been leaked online. According to a blog post, a user revealed that the iPhone 14 is likely to start at $799 (approximately Rs 63,200). Apple iPhone 13 was also launched at the same price last year. Apple iPhone 14 Facing QC Issues Over Rear Camera Lens: Report.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are said to offer better performance as compared to iPhone 13 and are likely to come with a new cellular modem and a new internal design. Both iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max could be powered by last year's A15 Bionic SoC, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max variants might come with an A16 Bionic chipset.

Previous reports had claimed that Apple is facing issues with the quality of the rear camera lenses of the vanilla model. The company sourced the camera lenses from a supplier 'Genius'. However, all this is speculation and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

