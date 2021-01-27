Apple, the Cupertino based smartphone maker is reportedly working on the new iPhone SE Plus. The company introduced the iPhone SE 2020 last year and the tech giant might be working on a new affordable model. A tipster named aaple_lab has revealed the key specifications of the rumoured iPhone SE Plus. A render has showcased a wide notch on the top of the display, a single rear camera and no physical home button. Apple iPhone 13 Models Likely to Come With Sensor-Shift Optical Image Stabilisation: Report.

The tipster has claimed that the phone might be offered in Black, Red and White shades. There is no clarity on when the rumoured iPhone SE Plus will be launch but if we look at the iPhone SE 2020 launch date, the phone was launched last year somewhere in April. So the rumoured phone may also be launched this April. Apple has made no official announcements about the phone yet.

In terms of specifications, iPhone SE Plus is reported to feature a 6.1-inch IPS display and might be powered by either A13 Bionic or Apple A14 Bionic chipset. For photography, the smartphone is likely to sport a 12MP iSight sensor and a 7MP selfie camera. The handset is tipped to come with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. Coming to the pricing, iPhone SE Plus is likely to be priced around $499 (approximately Rs 36,300).

