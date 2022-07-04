New Delhi: Health-centric Apple Watch Series 8 will reportedly come with a body temperature sensor that will let the user know if he or she is running a fever. The upcoming Apple Watch should be able to detect a spike in body temperature, and then ask you to use a thermometer, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple Watch SE 2 Likely To Debut Next Year: Report.

"The feature is a go for both the standard Apple Watch Series 8 and a new rugged edition that's aimed at extreme sports athletes," he said.

The upcoming lower-end Apple Watch SE is not going to have this health feature. Famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also believes the body temperature sensor will make its debut later this year. Previous reports suggested the sensor could also be used for fertility tracking -- shifts in body temperature could help someone determine when they're more likely to get pregnant.

The watchOS 9 will also bring new features, including an enhanced Workout app, sleep stages, a first-of-its-kind Afib History feature, an all-new Medications app and more.

"This fall, watchOS 9 takes the Apple Watch experience to the next level with scientifically validated insights across fitness, sleep, and heart health, while providing users more creative ways to make their Apple Watch their own," Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, said last month.

The company said that watchOS 9 brings sleep stages to the Sleep app and a new FDA-cleared AFib History feature that provides deeper insights into a user's condition.

With watchOS 9, users who are diagnosed with Afib can turn on the Afib History feature and access important information, including an estimate of how frequently a user's heart rhythm shows signs of AFib, providing deeper insights into their condition. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last month granted approval to a software, developed by Neurology company Rune Labs, that helps people with Parkinson's disease track their symptoms through Apple Watch.

