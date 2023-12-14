Mumbai, December 14: ASUS announced that it will unveil its new gaming smartphone, ASUS ROG Phone 8, during the CES 2024 ROG Launch Event on January 8, 2024. ASUS Rog Phone 8 is one of the most anticipated smartphones after ROG Phone 7 and Rog Phone 7 Ultimate models. ASUS Confirmed that the Consumer Electronics Show or CES 2024 will take place at Las Vegas at 3PM, at London at 11PM and at Taipei at 7AM. The Taiwanese electronic maker said it will "unveil ROG's exciting new lineup for 2024!"

The ASUS ROG Phone 8 has been expected to launch for months with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform, introduce a new design, and increase performance compared to the previous ASUS ROG Phone 7 Series. The official tweet confirmed that the company will unveil its new ROG Phone 8, but it also hinted to announce other ROG products during the CES 2024 ROG Launch Event on January 8. Realme C67 5G Launched in India With 120Hz Display: From Specifications To Design and Price, Here’s Everything To Know About Realme’s New Smartphone.

ASUS ROG Phone 8 Expected Specifications and Features:

After the announcement of the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, several smartphone companies have launched their latest flagship device powered by the same chipset. Recently, iQOO 12, Xiaomi 14 series, Realme GT 5 Pro, and OnePlus 12 launched in China featuring the third-generation Snapdragon 8 series processor. ASUS ROG Phone 8 is also expected to have the same premium processor and other premium features.

According to reports, the device will likely launch 16GB and 24GB RAM options, 65W fast charging, and Android 14 OS. As per the official picture unveiled by ASUS on X, the new ASUS ROG Phone 8 will have a different camera design on the back compared to the old ROG Phone 7 series having horizontal camera setup. According to the official post by ASUS, the new ROG Phone 8 will launch with a "remarkable camera enhancement". Redmi Note 13 5G Series India Launch on January 4: Know Expected Price, Specs, Features of Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+.

ASUS ROG Phone 8 Expected Price and Launch Date in India:

ASUS ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate are available in India at Rs 74,999 and Rs 99,999, respectively. The models were launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, so the fans of ROG Phones expect the new device to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The ROG Phone 8 may launch at a similar price range, and ASUS may announce price cuts on the ROG Phone 7 series. The company has yet to announce the official launch date for the Indian market.

