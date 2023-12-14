Mumbai, December 14: Realme C67 5G is finally launched in India with premium design and attractive specifications. Realme unveiled its new Realme C67 5G during its live launch event along with highlighting the success of its most popular GT series, Number series, Narzo series, and finally C series especially the success of Realme C55. The new device is launched with new 32% lower power consumption, large battery, great camera, MediaTek processor for peak performance, and the latest 5G technology.

The company has launched its new device in two colour options, higher expandable storage, RAM, and other options. Realme revealed some of the features of C67 5G like 33W fast-charging support, a 7.89mm slim design, and an attractive sparkling ring on the back through social media handles. During the live launch event, the Chinese smartphone maker shared all the specifications and features of its new budget-friendly smartphone. iPhone 16 Will Likely Launch With Big Design Changes Including Different Camera and Button Layout: Reports.

Realme C67 5G Live Launch (Watch Video):

Realme C67 5G RAM and Battery:

Relme C67 5G is launched with 4GB and 6GB RAM and 128GB in-built storage, which can be expandable to 2TB using an external memory card. It also offers additional virtual RAM to boost the device's overall performance. The C67 5G offers 33W SuperVOOC fast-charging support, charging the 5,000mAh battery from 1 to 50% in 29 minutes. Realme claims that the battery will provide 35.8 hours of music, 34.2 hours of calling, 15.9 hours of video, and 16.2 hours of navigation.

Realme C67 5G Display and UI:

Realme C67 5G was launched in India with an FHD+ display offering 2400x1080 resolution and a 120Hz "dynamic ultra-smooth display". It has a 91.4% screen-to-design ratio for a more immersive user experience. The new Realme smartphone offers a "Minimalist and Clean UI" for excellent user experience. The device gives customers two colour options: Sunny Oasis and Dark Purple. Besides these features, the Realme C67 5G has IP54 water resistance, giving it more durability and protection. Realme introduced a new Mini Capsule 2.0 for instant and adaptive notifications on the device. Galaxy S24 AI Features Leaked: Samsung's New Phone To Be Mix of Pixel 8 and iPhone 15, Here's Why.

Realme C67 5G Camera and Processor:

Realme's new C67 5G features a 50MP AI camera with f/1.8 aperture. The camera also offers Nightscape Mode and Street Photography Filters. Realme C67 5G has a 5G 6nm MediaTek Chipset or great performance. As rumoured, the 4GB+128GB variant is launched in India at Rs 13,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant is launched at Rs 14,999. Realme announced that the smartphone will be available in stores starting December 16 as a part of offline sales. The online sale of the C67 5G will begin on December 20, exclusively on Realme.com and Flipkart.com. Besides, the company has announced an Early Access Sale offering Rs 2000 off on the device for users to buy online on December 16.

