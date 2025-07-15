Mumbai, July 15: BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) has officially rolled out its new update offering new game modes, vehicles and gameplay to offer players an enhanced gaming experience. The BGMI 3.9 update is expected to launch on July 16, 2025, at 6:30 AM on Android and 9:00 AM on iOS. According to reports, the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India update will bring Transformers-themed gameplay mode and offer players access to features like Metro Royale, Ranked Arena, etc.

Krafton will likely release this new BGMI 3.9 update featuring a face-off between Optimus Prime, leader of Autobots and Megatron, leader of Decepticons. The highly expected update will reportedly allow the players to transform and use some of the abilities of the Transformers in the game. However, your device must meet some system requirements. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, July 15, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

BGMI 3.9 Update System Requirements

The BGMI 3.9 update will likely be rolled out on July 16, 2025 or later this month and will run on Android 5.1.1 OS or above. The Battlegrounds Mobile India update on Android will further require 2GB RAM and a 64-bit processor. On the other hand, the BGMI 3.9 iOS update will require players to have at least iOS 9.0 or above and must have around 1.1 GB of free space.

BGMI 3.9 Update New Features, Gameplay, Modes and More

The upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India update will reportedly introduce a Transformers-themed mode, including the face-off of Optimus Prime and Megatron. The gamers will be allowed to fight against each other while controlling these Transformers. Moreover, the reports suggest that the game will add new areas like Neon Outpost and Neon Town to the map for players to explore. They will likely be added alongside the Galaxy Burger shop. Gemini 2.5 Flash Lite: Google Introduces New Reasoning Model for Tasks Like Classification, Summarisation and More.

The BGMI 3.9 update will also come with several items and loot based on the Transformers theme. The gamers will be allowed to drive a new vehicle named "Hoverboard", allowing the players to surf and move fast in the air, manoeuvre, and shoot other players.

