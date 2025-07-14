Google has introduced Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite in preview, calling it the "most cost-effective and lowest latency model" in the Gemini 2.5 family. Gemini Flash-Lite is a reasoning model which allows for dynamic control of the thinking budget with an API parameter. Google said, "It also offers better performance across most evals, and lower time to first token while also achieving higher tokens per second decode." The post from Google for Developers read, "Flash-Lite, built for speed and efficiency at scale. Great for summarization, classification, and more." Additionally, Gemini 2.5 Flash and Gemini 2.5 Pro are now generally available and stable, offering more options across use cases. Grok Not Replying on X Again? Users Claim Elon Musk’s AI Chatbot Has Stopped Responding, Second Such Incident in July.

Gemini 2.5 Flash Lite Model

