New Delhi, October 15: In a festive gesture aimed at attracting new users, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), India’s state-owned telecom operator, has launched a special ‘Diwali Bonanza’ offer. As part of the scheme, BSNL is offering free 4G mobile services for one month at a token cost of just INR 1 for activation, with no other charges involved. The offer is valid from October 15 to November 15, 2025 and is available exclusively to new customers.

Under this plan, subscribers will enjoy unlimited voice calls (as per terms and conditions), 2 GB of high-speed data per day, 100 SMS per day, and a free SIM card, provided after completion of mandatory KYC, as per Department of Telecommunications (DoT) guidelines. BSNL ‘Swadesh 4G Network’ Developed in Collaboration With TCS, C-DOT and Tejas Networks Limited Will Connect Over 26,700 Villages With High-Speed Internet Connectivity.

Announcing the offer, Shri A. Robert J. Ravi, Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL, stated, “BSNL has recently deployed a state-of-the-art, Make-in-India 4G mobile network nationwide, advancing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The Diwali Bonanza Plan, free of service charges for the first 30 days, gives customers a proud opportunity to experience our indigenously developed technology.” He expressed confidence that the network’s quality, wide coverage, and BSNL’s reputation would encourage users to remain connected even after the promotional period ends. BSNL 5G: Government-Owned Telecom Provider ‘Soft Launches’ BSNL Q 5G Services in Select Cities As ‘First 5G FWA Without SIM’.

How To Get Diwali Bonanza Plan?

Visit the nearest BSNL Customer Service Centre (CSC) with valid KYC documents.

Request the Diwali Bonanza Plan and pay Re 1 for activation.

Complete the KYC process and collect the free SIM card.

Insert the SIM and complete activation as guided, 30-day benefits start from the date of activation.

For further details or assistance, users can call 1800-180-1503 or visit www.bsnl.co.in. This initiative follows BSNL’s large-scale deployment of India’s fully indigenous Bharat Telecom Stack across 1 lakh towers, marking a milestone in the country’s journey towards digital sovereignty and self-reliance in telecom infrastructure.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

