Cupertino, December 17: Apple Intelligence is the next chapter in Apple's overall strategy to adopt AI and provide advanced features to iPhone users. However, several users, experts and third-party firms have criticised Apple Intelligence, calling it an "unfinished" AI system. Recently, there was a controversy when the system sent false notification of the news of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's murder suspect, Luigi Mangione, committing suicide, which met with backlash.

According to a report by Android Headlines, Apple Intelligence caused some iPhones to overheat while using certain features of the AI system. Recently, Apple released the iOS 18.3 beta update, which fixed some bugs introduced in the iOS 18.2 stable update and brought several highly anticipated Apple Intelligence features and improvements. iOS 18.3 Beta Update Released: Apple Fixes Bugs, Improved Genmoji and Writing Tools for iPhone Users; Know More Details.

The report mentioned that since the rollout of the iOS 18.2 stable update, people shared their experiences. Some of the experiences were not positive out of many. Some iPhone users posted on Reddit about facing device overheating issues while using some of Apple's AI features. Android Headlines mentioned that the users did not mainly try finding the cause of the overheating problems but associated with Apple Intelligence.

Which Apple Intelligence Features Caused Problems for iPhone Users?

According to some users, the Image Playground feature caused the iPhone to overheat. This feature lets users generate images based on the prompts they provide or transform pictures from their galleries into various styles, such as turning normal portraits into 3D styles or drawings and editing photos. However, the users felt that while doing all that, their devices heated up quickly.

Some users have highlighted Genmoji as another feature causing overheating in iPhones. The report said that users faced issues with Stuttering AI and performance issues in their iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. iPhone 16 series users reported no such problems. Apple Intelligence Controversy: Apple Faces Backlash As Its AI System Sends False News Headline of BBC News About Murder Suspect Luigi Mangione Committing Suicide.

Some users said that the Photos app caused their devices to overheat, an issue reportedly witnessed by the iPhone 16 series as well. Others complained about the battery getting discharged or worsening after installing the iOS 18.2 update. The report mentioned that the issues might have been caused by on-device AI features that consume more phone resources. Apple focused on privacy and kept the features away from online technologies like the cloud to offer some of the genAI features offline.

