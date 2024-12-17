Reliance Jio has launched its new tracking device, JioTag Go, in India today. The JioTag Go helps users tag and track lost or misplaced items. Android users can get directions for the device via their phones on Google Maps. The JioTag Go will emanate a sound that can be heard from nearby, allowing the person to track the device and, thereby, the item. It has four colour options, and Reliance Jio said it would work with Google Find My Device. JioTag Go is priced at INR 1,499 and will be available on Jio Digital Life, Reliance Digital, Amazon and JioMart. Meta’s Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Gets Live AI, Live Translation and Shazam Support; Check Details.

JioTag Go Launched in India for Helping Android Users Track Items

