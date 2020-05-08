CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Pravasi Rahat Mitra' App Launched; Aims at Aiding Migrant Citizens Coming to Uttar Pradesh from Other States

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | (Photo Credits: ANI/File)

Lucknow, May 8: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, launched the 'Pravasi Rahat Mitra' App that is aimed at aiding migrant citizens coming to Uttar Pradesh from other states so that they can take advantage of government schemes. the app will also help to monitor their health besides providing jobs and livelihood, related to their skills. The data collection of these migrant citizens will be done through the app that has been developed by the state revenue department in collaboration with United Nation Development Program.

According to the government spokesman, the exchange of information by various departments of the government will help in planning and formulating programs for employment and livelihood of these migrant citizens. The app will have full details of the persons staying in the shelter center and the migrants who have reached their homes directly from other states. The basic information of the person such as name, educational qualification, temporary and permanent address, bank account details, Corona-related screening status and experience will be taken in the app. In this, details of more than 65 types of skills will be collected.

The status of distribution of ration kits to migrant citizens will also be recorded in the app. To ensure that there is no data duplication, the unique mobile number will be made the basis. Another feature of this app is that it can work online as well as offline.

Apart from this, data of people from rural and urban areas can also be separated in the app for effective decision making. Data collection will be done at decentralized level, such as shelter site, transit point, residence of the person. The data collected through the app will be installed on the state-based Integrated Information Management System.