While 2020 and 2021 were exhilarating periods for the entire cryptocurrency space, 2022 has been a completely different ball game. For the past few months, the value of most cryptocurrencies has been on a decline.

As the cryptocurrency market goes through the worst period in bear market history and the price of digital assets dip further than normal, most traders and investors have suffered substantial losses. In fact, numerous traders have blown their capital by trying to navigate the murky waters of the current bear market.

Despite the ongoing situation in the crypto market, there are clear indications that prices will bounce back after some time. If the 2017 crypto crash taught us anything, it's that this is the best period to buy digital assets.

By purchasing them at extremely low prices, you'll position yourself to benefit from big-money price moves that will occur when the bear market ends. The real challenge is identifying the cryptocurrency tokens to buy in this bear market.

Avalanche (AVAX), Polkadot (DOT), and Dogeliens (DOGET) are crypto tokens that every trader should add to their portfolio immediately. This piece will reveal all the essential details about these crypto tokens.

Avalanche (AVAX) Was Designed To Compete With Crypto Giants

Avalanche is an interesting purchase option for short-term and long-term traders as it is a popular blockchain platform that's designed to compete with Ethereum.

Avalanche is a crypto project that exists as a blockchain and cryptocurrency token - AVAX which is the native token of this blockchain. The currency is used to facilitate transactions on it, pay transaction fees on the blockchain and secure its transactions.

Like Ethereum, Avalanche uses smart contracts to support most of its innovative features. However, it's capable of processing transactions faster. According to reports, Avalanche is capable of processing about 4,500 transactions per second.

Launched in 2020, Avalanche is designed to be an affordable, fast, versatile, and accessible blockchain. It is an open-source project. As a result, members of the public can copy and contribute to the project. The maximum supply of Avalanche is capped at 720 million AVAX tokens.

The Future Of Blockchain Technology With Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot is a great cryptocurrency to purchase because of its innovative utility. Unlike other crypto projects that are designed to function as a single entity, Polkadot connects different blockchains and allows data and value to be transferred across different incompatible networks.

For instance, it can connect activities on Bitcoin and Ethereum. This platform is also designed to be fast and scalable. DOT is the native token that runs on the blockchain. This token can be bought on multiple exchanges.

Polkadot functions with the main blockchain, referred to as "the relay chain". However, there will also be numerous user-generated chains, known as parachains.

Furthermore, there is a bridge that's used to connect these chains and transfer value and data to other blockchains. This bridge also allows users to connect with non-blockchain options.

Polkadot can process transactions quickly because the parachains do all the heavy lifting for the main chain. As a result, the Polkadot network can process about 1,000 transactions per second.

Dogeliens (DOGET) Is Here To Prove Meme Tokens Are Still Very Profitable

Dogeliens is a new meme coin that's designed to build on the success of older dog-themed crypto coins, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

However, this innovative cryptocurrency will offer a unique utility when compared to other tokens in the meme sector. For some time now, Dogeliens has been building an extensive and active community of users. The developers of this token plan to add it to the metaverse.

There are also plans to ensure that Dogeliens is a frontrunner in the meme sector. To do this, it will create a DeFi platform where users and meme lovers can interact and exchange tokens.

Furthermore, the Dogeliens academy will be responsible for educating people about cryptocurrency. Finally, there will be charity events and games to reward users for their active participation.

Although AVAX and DOT are two very successful, well-known and profitable tokens, DOGET is the native token of the fresh and new Dogeliens project and is predicted to do extremely well like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin